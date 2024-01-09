Funeral set next week for NYPD cop from Shirley killed in crash

Funeral services are set for next week to memorialize an NYPD officer from Shirley killed Sunday morning in a crash on the Southern State Parkway in Valley Stream.

The crash happened about 7:15 a.m. when the cop, Clifford Saintvil, 32, driving a 2013 Nissan Rogue westbound, veered onto the right shoulder of the parkway and struck a tree near Exit 13, according to state police.

Later Sunday, he was declared dead at a hospital.

Saintvil's labor union, the city’s Police Benevolent Association, said Sunday night that he had been had been going to work at the Jamaica-based 113th Precinct. No further details about the crash, such as the cause and Saintvil’s speed, were provided Monday, and the investigation remains unfinished, according to Trooper Brittany Burton, a spokeswoman for the state police troop in Farmingdale handling the case.

Visitation is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Jan. 18 at Moloney’s Hauppauge Funeral Home, 840 Wheeler Rd., with a graveside funeral at Calverton National Cemetery the next day, according to the funeral home.

Saintvil's wife, Fenia, was disconsolate early Monday morning, speaking to a reporter through a home camera system.

She said she was so weak from grief that she couldn’t walk down the stairs or come to the door.

She said she is pregnant with their child, and he leaves behind three daughters — ages 5, 2 and 1.

“How do I explain this to a 1-year-old?” she said, crying.

The couple were high school sweethearts who married at 25, she said. He was her first boyfriend.

She asked who would hold her hand when she gives birth.

“He was my everything,” she said.

In the aftermath of the crash, the PBA gave Saintvil a “final salute,” according to an Instagram post showing cops and others lined up in Mineola outside NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island on a Sunday cloudy morning. A large American flag was suspended between two fire department ladder trucks.

The union did not comment Monday, nor did the NYPD.

In 2023, there were 31 fatal single vehicle crashes in Nassau County and 53 in Suffolk, according to preliminary statistics from the Albany-based Institute for Traffic Safety Management & Research. In 2022, there were 34 in Nassau and 90 in Suffolk.