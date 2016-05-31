Coast Guard: Kismet Beach swimmer rescued during fog

A boat crew from Fire Island’s Coast Guard station rescued a woman from the waters near Kismet Beach on Monday, officials said.

The woman, who was not identified, entered the water sometime before 2 p.m., and was rescued about 45 minutes later, according to a news release from the Long Island Sound sector.

She was not injured but was transported back to the Fire Island station for treatment by West Islip Fire Department Emergency Medical Services.

Watchstanders for the Long Island Sound sector received a report of the woman in distress and Good Samaritans on the beach lost track of her because of dense fog, the release said.

She was able to shout to those on the beach as several other agencies responded, including the Saltaire, Fair Harbor and Kismet volunteer fire departments, Suffolk County police and the National Park services, the release said.