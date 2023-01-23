Suffolk to meet with community on restoration and revitalization plans for Coindre Hall in Huntington

Amid ongoing concerns about restoration and revitalization plans at Coindre Hall in Huntington, Suffolk County officials said they plan to meet with residents to discuss next steps for the county-owned parkland.

County officials said the community forum on Feb. 8 also will address any misinformation that's been disseminated about repair work and plans at the historic facility.

In July, 2022, the county began work on the property’s sea wall. In 2021, the county cleared vegetation around the sea wall, which prompted some residents to call the state Department of Environmental Conservation over concerns of environmental violations.

“There is no end goal other than restoring this beautiful park for all the residents of our county to use,” Suffolk County Legis. Stephanie Bontempi, who represents the area, told Newsday. “It’s going to remain a park; we’re not developing it.”

In 2021, county officials said $1.6 million had been appropriated in the county budget for a phase one construction plan to fix the sea wall, pier and boathouse. Officials said at the time an additional $1.5 million had been included in the capital budget for the property that will be implemented in $500,000 increments between 2022-2024.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Most of the repairs have been completed on the seaward side of the wall, including stabilization and resetting of mortar, Suffolk County Legis. Stephanie Bontempi said Friday. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

Most of the repairs have been completed on the seaward side of the wall, including stabilization and resetting of mortar, Bontempi said Friday. A filtration system also has been installed to relieve water pressure on the landside of the wall, she added.

Bontempi said work should be completed by the summer.

Desiree Benn-Galgano is the founder of Coindre Hall Park Community, a group that advocates for the preservation of the property and its “rural tranquility and natural habitat.” The property also contains a 40-room mansion. The estate was built in 1912 on 34 acres overlooking Huntington Bay.

Benn-Galgano is among those who has criticized the county and the rehabilitation work at the park, which she said is being conducted “without any consideration for the habitat.” She is proposing that the lower five acres of the property and its wetlands be designated as a nature preserve, which she says will help with ground water recharge, water filtration and flood mitigation.

“Wetlands are vital nesting, feeding [grounds] and provide habitat for all wildlife,” she said. “There is not a comparable site around the harbor that is publicly accessible.”

Bontempi said she asked for a study by the county’s Department of Economic Development and Planning to look into the criteria for designating the area a nature preserve. She was told a possible nature preserve designation would come from that department if the property was in the acquisition process under open space. Since the property is already part of the county park inventory, that department would determine a nature preserve designation.

“In this case, as stated earlier, the wetlands give automatic protection to the area,” she said. “In addition, the historical nature of the boathouse and bulkhead must be taken into account.”

A volunteer advisory committee was established in 2020 by the Suffolk County Legislature, charged with advising on the rehabilitation and revitalization of the property. Benn-Galgano said she would like to sit on the board but has not yet been asked.

Members are appointed by various county and town officials. A resolution by Bontempi allowed the addition of a 12th member to the board following requests from the community to add someone with environmental credentials.

Bontempi said the committee appointees are all local and have a connection to the park in some way or another.

“They're committed to restoring the property and keep it a park," she said.