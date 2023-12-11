Cyber Service Academy offering college scholarships to study cybersecurity

College students can win full scholarships to study cybersecurity in exchange for working for the Department of Defense for a limited time after graduation, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced Monday.

The federally funded Cyber Service Academy scholarship program is aimed at filling a shortage of workers in the public sector in the booming field, Gillibrand said at a news conference at the Suffolk County Community College campus in Brentwood.

Suffolk Community is one of 19 schools in New York State and the only college or university on Long Island currently taking part in the program, officials said. They said it could be a huge boon to underprivileged students who sometimes also hold down jobs to pay tuition.

“There are thousands of unfilled public-sector cybersecurity positions, leaving our country with a severe shortage of cyber personnel needed to protect the United States from adversaries like Russia,” Gillibrand said.

The Cyber Service Academy will “help meet these needs and give our youth a path to good-paying jobs,” she said.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The program will pay the full cost of tuition and also includes a stipend for housing, Gillibrand said. The amounts awarded will vary depending on the college, but the aim is to cover the full cost, she said.

Gillibrand created the Cyber Service Academy scholarship program in 2022 through her work on the Senate Armed Services Committee, and said she expanded it this year to allow graduates to serve in the intelligence community as well.

Suffolk established its own cybersecurity studies program in 2017, with 38 students enrolling, said Prof. Wesley Francillon, who runs the program.

The number is now up to 108, with a waiting list, and is expected to double capacity by next fall when the program expands from the college’s Selden campus to include its Brentwood campus.

In Brentwood, the program will be operating out of a new $22 million STEM building, said Edward T. Bonahue, the college's president.

The nationwide program will award scholarships to 1,000 students a year, Gillibrand said. Applications are being accepted through Feb. 1.

Students who receive the scholarships are required to work for the U.S. Department of Defense or the National Security Agency for the same number of years they received the scholarship.

Suffolk’s cybersecurity program is certified by the NSA, Francillon said.