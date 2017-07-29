Commack man dies after being hit by van, Suffolk police say

An 81-year-old Commack man died Friday morning after a van struck him as he walked along the side of a road, Suffolk County Police said.

Marvin Bressler was walking on New Highway just west of Mohegan Lane in Commack at about 9:05 a.m. when a westbound 2000 Ford Econoline van, driven by Rafael Soriano, 58, of Brentwood, hit him, police said in a news release.

Emergency responders from Commack rescue took Bressler to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Soriano was airlifted by Suffolk County Police helicopter to the same hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The van was impounded by police for a safety check.

Suffolk detectives are investigating the crash and ask that anyone with information about the crash to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.