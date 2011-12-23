Commack woman killed in crash

A Commack driver was killed and another driver injured in a two-vehicle crash in Commack on Thursday, Suffolk police said.

Roseann Zarra, 67, was making a left turn from the westbound lane of Veterans Highway onto Tern Place about 5:30 p.m. when her vehicle was struck by an eastbound car driven by Raymond Orofino, 55, of Lloyd Harbor.

A helicopter took Zarra to Stony Brook University Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

Orofino was taken to Huntington Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Fourth Squad detectives were investigating the crash and asked that anyone with information contact them at 631-854-8452, or call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.