Copiague man killed in Lindenhurst accident

A Copiague man was killed in a two-car crash Wednesday afternoon on Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst, Suffolk police said.

Julio Cuesta, 77, of 265 Beachview St., was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he was pronounced dead at 3:14 p.m., police said.

Warren Auty of Lindenhurst, the other driver, was also transported to Good Samaritan, where he was treated and released.

"We have indication the deceased may have rolled through a stop sign," said Det. Lt. Robert Edwards. "We'll check whether there was any pre-existing [health] condition."

Cuesta was driving a 2000 Nissan northbound on Venetian Promenade when he attempted to turn onto Montauk Highway, police said. Auty, driving a 2006 Kia, was going eastbound on Montauk at 2:15 p.m., police said, when he struck the Nissan's driver-side door.

That portion of Montauk Highway was closed in both directions for several hours for the investigation, police said.

First Squad detectives asked that anyone with information contact them at 631-854-8152.