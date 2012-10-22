Cops: 2 armed men rob store in Riverhead

Two armed males robbed a seasonal Halloween store in Riverhead Town on Saturday night, fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash, authorities said.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Old Country Road at 9:49 p.m., officers said. No injuries were reported.

Riverhead Police Detective Michael Henry said the masked assailants entered the store brandishing handguns and stole money from the cash register.

They fled on foot south of the store and across a parking lot, authorities said. Police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.