Cops: 2 arrested after illegal street race

Two drivers were arrested -- and their cars impounded, subject to forfeiture -- after officers witnessed a street race in East Farmingdale early Saturday, police said.

One of the drivers, Raymond Miranda, 21, of Dix Hills, was arrested at the scene Saturday, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the other driver, identified as Nicholas Manteria, 18, of Wantagh, was arrested at his home on Sunday.

Police said the race occurred at 12:05 a.m. and was witnessed by First Precinct Crime Section officers. Miranda was driving a Nissan 350Z, which was impounded at the scene. The 2002 BMW M3 driven by Manteria was impounded during his arrest on Sunday.

Police did not specify where the alleged race occurred.

Both Miranda and Manteria were charged with participating in an illegal speed contest, as well as with reckless driving. Arraignment information was not immediately available.