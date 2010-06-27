Cops: 250 cases of fireworks found at man's landscaping business
A Great River man was arrested Saturday after $20,000 worth of fireworks were found at his landscaping business, Suffolk police said.
Police said they found the fireworks at 66-year-old Frank Benedetto's landscaping business in Islip Terrace yesterday after acting on a search warrant at about 2:40 p.m.
About 250 cases of fireworks were found at Frank Benedetto Landscaping, police said.
Benedetto was arrested and charged with unlawfully dealing with fireworks.
The Islip Town fire marshal also issued Benedetto summonses for fire code violations.
He was released on stationhouse bail and is to appear before the First District Court in Islip.