Cops: 3 arrested in sale of illegal fireworks at Port Jefferson Station store

Suffolk County police said they arrested three people Saturday afternoon on charges of selling illegal fireworks from a Port Jefferson Station store.

Police received an anonymous tip that led officers to confiscate 65 boxes of fireworks on display and in storage at Card Smart, 1051 Route 112 in Port Jefferson Station, about 4 p.m. Saturday.

Officers found fireworks with price tags displayed at the front of the store. The brands included Saturn Missiles, Splendid Flowers, Big Bad Buckets, Anacondas and Tornado Alley.

Police arrested the store owner, Ketan Shah, 46, of Hicksville and two employees, Vijaykumar Patel, 30, of Elmhurst, and Nancy Sapienza, 65, of Ridge. Each was charged with unlawful dealing of dangerous fireworks, a class A misdemeanor. Patel and Sapienza were each released with a field appearance ticket. Shah is set to be arraigned Sunday morning at First District Court in Central Islip.