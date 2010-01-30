Cops: 3 men arrested in Coram armed burglary attempt

Suffolk County police arrested three men who allegedly entered a Coram home Friday afternoon with a handgun and demanded money and drugs from its occupants.

Police say the three men, wearing scarves and armed with at least one handgun, entered the house at 568 Mill R. about 1:20 p.m. Four people were home at the time, police said.

Responding to a 911 call, police from the Sixth Precinct surrounded the home, and the three men surrendered.

No money was taken and none of the home's occupants were injured, police said.

Albert Coppedge Jr., 35, of 77 Shirley Lane, Medford; Keith Etheridge Jr., 26, of 41 Woodbrook Dr., Ridge; and Tosh Newsom, 26, of 643 Granny Rd., Medford; have been charged with one count each of burglary and criminal use of a firearm, police said.

The three are scheduled for arraignment Sunday in First District Court in Central Islip.