Cops: 4 arrested in underage-drinking bust

Four people were arrested and a bar was closed after police conducted a State Liquor Authority inspection into underage drinking at establishments in Huntington and Commack on Saturday, Suffolk police said.

Police sent an underage volunteer police agent into Strawberry's at 279 Main St. in Huntington and Rancho Guanaco at 195 Commack Rd. in Commack to attempt to buy alcoholic beverages.

Two employees of Strawberry's -- Anthony Bellospirito, 31, of Westbury, and Christie Munch, 20, of West Islip -- were arrested early Saturday morning and charged with first-degree unlawfully selling alcohol to a minor. They are scheduled to be arraigned on July 11 in First District Court in Central Islip.

Additionally, the Huntington Town fire marshal found two New York State Fire Code violations at Strawberry's and closed the business for being unsafe, police said.

The owner of Rancho Guanaco, Jose Villanueva, 37, of Medford, was arrested at 9:55 p.m. on Saturday and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and was also given summonses for violating the New York State Alcohol Beverage Control Act. He also had an outstanding arrest warrant, police said. Villanueva was scheduled to be arraigned Sunday in First District Court in Central Islip.

An underage employee of Rancho Guanaco was also arrested, charged with first-degree unlawfully selling alcohol to a minor, and is scheduled to appear in Family Court.