Cops: 4 sought in Riverhead Tanger theft

They grabbed the clothing and fled the store without paying for it, police said.

Suffolk County and Riverhead Town police are asking anyone who knows about the Jan. 7 theft of more than $1,000 worth of clothes from the True Religion store at the Tanger Outlet Center in Riverhead to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

Police said the thefts were carried out by four suspects caught on surveillance video before fleeing.

All calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and callers are eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.