Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: 4 sought in Riverhead Tanger theft

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and the Riverhead Town Police Department...

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and the Riverhead Town Police Department are seeking the public's help to identify and find the men, seen here in surveillance video, who they said stole more than $1,000 worth of apparel from True Religion at the Tanger Outlets in Riverhead on Jan. 7, 2012. Credit: Riverhead Town Police

By JOHN VALENTIjohn.valenti@newsday.com

They grabbed the clothing and fled the store without paying for it, police said.

Suffolk County and Riverhead Town police are asking anyone who knows about the Jan. 7 theft of more than $1,000 worth of clothes from the True Religion store at the Tanger Outlet Center in Riverhead to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

Police said the thefts were carried out by four suspects caught on surveillance video before fleeing.

All calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and callers are eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?