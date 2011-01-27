Cops: 800 pounds of pot seized in Deer Park

Police on Wednesday seized 800 pounds of marijuana worth $6 million - and arrested two people involved in shipping it to Deer Park, authorities said.

The defendants, Rolando Morris, 39, of upstate Newburgh, and Johana Velez, 30, of Half Mile Road in Central Islip, were charged with first-degree criminal possession of marijuana. Morris was also charged with weapon possession for a loaded handgun he had at the time of his arrest, police said.

The arrests were made by New York State Police when the shipment, arranged by Morris, was delivered to a warehouse in Deer Park, authorities said.

Their arraignments were pending Thursday.