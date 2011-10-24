Cops: Arrest in Westhampton hit-run
An unlicensed driver was arrested at his home Saturday morning after he struck a pedestrian in a hit-and-run on Mill Road in Westhampton, police said.
Faustino Sola-Perez, 41, of Westhampton, was arrested at 10:54 a.m. Saturday, charged with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, leaving the scene of an accident and also with being an unlicensed driver.
Arraignment details were not immediately available.
Southampton Town police said the accident was reported in a 911 call from a man at a 7-Eleven on Mill Road "stating he had been struck by a vehicle" which left the scene.
The man was not injured, police said.
Police said the man gave officers a license plate number -- and said officers located Sola-Perez at home. He gave officers a Connecticut state driver's license. Police said it was forged. He was then arrested.