Cops: Arrest in Westhampton hit-run

An unlicensed driver was arrested at his home Saturday morning after he struck a pedestrian in a hit-and-run on Mill Road in Westhampton, police said.

Faustino Sola-Perez, 41, of Westhampton, was arrested at 10:54 a.m. Saturday, charged with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, leaving the scene of an accident and also with being an unlicensed driver.

Arraignment details were not immediately available.

Southampton Town police said the accident was reported in a 911 call from a man at a 7-Eleven on Mill Road "stating he had been struck by a vehicle" which left the scene.

The man was not injured, police said.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Police said the man gave officers a license plate number -- and said officers located Sola-Perez at home. He gave officers a Connecticut state driver's license. Police said it was forged. He was then arrested.