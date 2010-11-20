Cops arrest man charged in Kings Park bank robbery

A man who robbed a Bank of America branch in Kings Park last week was arrested Friday, Suffolk County police said.

Dennis Manning, 27, of Kings Park, was charged with one count of third-degree robbery for demanding money from several tellers at the branch on St. Johnland Road on Nov. 13 at 9:17 a.m., police said. The tellers gave Manning an undetermined amount of cash, and he fled, police said.

Manning was held overnight and was scheduled to be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Central Islip, police said.