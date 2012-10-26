Cops: Assault led to homeless man's death

Charges against a homeless man already arrested in the assault of another homeless man in a Lake Ronkonkoma parking lot Saturday may be upgraded after the victim died, Suffolk County police said.

Police said Kevin Conway, 33, arrested hours after the 1:35 a.m. attack outside the Checkers restaurant on Portion Road, was arraigned Sunday in First District Court in Central Islip -- charged with second-degree assault and first-degree strangulation. Police said the Suffolk County district attorney's office is weighing whether charges will be upgraded.

The victim of the attack, identified by police as Keith Leone, 39, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital unconscious and in critical condition. Police said he died of his injuries on Tuesday.