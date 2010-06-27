Cops: Barber shop owner sold counterfeit DVDs, CDs

Suffolk police Sunday arrested a Queens man who they said sold counterfeit merchandise out of his Deer Park barber shop.

Police said Oleg (Alex) Muratov, 42, owner of Alex's Barber Shop at 1949 Deer Park Ave., had more than 300 counterfeit movie DVDs, more than 60 unauthorized music CDs and 19 fake Rolex watches displayed for sale.

Muratov, of 142-20 84th Dr., Briarwood, Queens, was arrested at 5:10 p.m. and charged with three counts of trademark counterfeiting, police said, and two counts of failure to disclose the origin of a recording.

He is to be arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip on Aug. 30, police said.