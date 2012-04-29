Cops: Calverton man charged with DWI in crash

A Calverton man was hospitalized on Saturday after he crashed into a tree while driving while intoxicated, Riverhead police said.

Rodolfo Paredes, 19, was driving a 1993 Nissan Altima at 4:28 p.m. when he hit the tree on Middle Country Road in Calverton, police said.

Paredes was taken to Stony Brook University Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, and was later arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

The vehicle was taken for a safety inspection.