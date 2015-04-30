Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Cash stolen from occupied home in Mount Sinai

By JOHN VALENTIjohn.valenti@newsday.com

Police are looking for a suspect -- or suspects -- who robbed an occupied home in Mount Sinai early Thursday morning, stealing cash and other items.

Suffolk County police said the incident occurred at a home on Canal Road at 12:50 a.m. One person was in the home at the time, police said.

No one was hurt, police said.

It was not immediately clear if there was one robber -- or if there was an accomplice, police said. It also was not clear if any thief was armed, though there are no confirmed reports of a weapon involved.

It was not clear how much was taken -- or if the home was targeted. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

