Cops: Cash stolen from occupied home in Mount Sinai

Police are looking for a suspect -- or suspects -- who robbed an occupied home in Mount Sinai early Thursday morning, stealing cash and other items.

Suffolk County police said the incident occurred at a home on Canal Road at 12:50 a.m. One person was in the home at the time, police said.

No one was hurt, police said.

It was not immediately clear if there was one robber -- or if there was an accomplice, police said. It also was not clear if any thief was armed, though there are no confirmed reports of a weapon involved.

It was not clear how much was taken -- or if the home was targeted. Police said the investigation is ongoing.