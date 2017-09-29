Cops: Central Islip student evaluated after Snapchat post of gun

A Central Islip High School student who posted a picture with a gun on Snapchat, along with a note that read “Don’t come on friday,” was taken to a local hospital for evaluation after a police investigation, Suffolk County police said.

Police did not release the name of the student, and Assistant Commissioner Justin Meyers said Third Precinct Crime Section officers determined the weapon to be an airsoft gun and seized it.

No one was hurt.

In a statement released Friday, Meyers said: “The student indicated he had no intention of hurting anyone.”

Howard Koenig, superintendent of Central Islip schools, said in a statement there were “rampant rumors going around” the district about the photo, posted on Thursday.

By 11 a.m. Thursday, the district and authorities “determined the threat was not viable,” Koenig said. “District security and local authorities always and continue to closely monitor all activities at the high school.”