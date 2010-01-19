Cops: Commack HS coach faces sex abuse charges

An assistant boys track coach at Commack High School, who is also the son of a school board member, was arrested Tuesday on charges of sexually abusing a 15-year-old female student off campus, school officials and Suffolk Police said.

Bryan Tornee, 26, of Commack, who was an assistant coach for the girls track team as well last year due to budget constraints, has been suspended by the district because of an alleged incident involving a high school girl in a Deer Park motel on Dec. 26.

>> PHOTOS: Commack coach arrested on sex abuse charges

But his attorney, Charles Russo of Hauppauge, said that Tornee is expected to plead not guilty to the charges.

"We will defend the case vigorously," said Russo, who said he would comment further after Tornee's arraignment scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Tornee, a onetime standout football player for Commack High School, is the son of Commack Board of Education trustee Thomas Tornee, who referred calls to Russo Tuesday.

Bryan Tornee also worked as a part-time night custodian in the district.

District officials issued a statement saying, "When the district learned of the allegations, the employee was immediately suspended, and was banned from all school premises. The alleged incident did not involve a member of the team he was coaching."

Bryan Tornee surrendered Tuesday at the Seventh Precinct in Shirley, where he was held overnight.

He is expected to be arraigned at District Court in Central Islip Wednesday on charges of third-degree criminal sex act, sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said he has no prior arrests.

The Suffolk police Special Victims Section began investigating Tornee after the Commack High School student told school staff of the encounter. Det Lt. Gregory Byrne, commanding officer of the Suffolk County Police Special Victims Section, said school officials learned of the incident last week and contacted police.

Byrne said that Bryan Tornee has made no statements to police.

He has also worked as a part-time teacher's assistant at Locust Valley Central School District for five months, district officials said. The Locust Valley school district issued a statement saying Tornee had received clearance from the state before being hired and has been relieved of duties pending the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Special Victims at 631-852-6184.

