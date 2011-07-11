Cops: Commack man, 20, let minors drink

A Commack man faces charges of violating Suffolk County's Social Host Law after allegedly allowing minors to drink alcohol at a party Sunday, police said.

Patrick Perillo, 20, who lives at an Ulster Court home, was arrested shortly after midnight as police responded to a 911 call about a loud party, police said.

Fourth Precinct officers said they found minors drinking alcohol and playing a "drinking game" when they arrived at the scene.

Perillo was issued a summons and is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on Aug. 30.

Suffolk County's Social Host Law holds adults 18 years of age and older legally responsible if they knowingly allow minors to drink alcohol at parties and other social gatherings.