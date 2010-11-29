Cops: Deer Park man charged in commercial burglary spree

A Deer Park man was charged in a string of commercial burglaries after a police officer spotted him early Sunday carrying a pry bar near a business, police said.

Anthony Malatesta, 51, of West 17th Street, fled after he was spotted near the Deer Park Avenue business by First Precinct Officer Matthew Colonna, Suffolk County police said in a Monday morning news release. A short time later, police said, Officer Charles Ebert arrested Malatesta.

Malatesta faces charges in four commercial burglaries in Deer Park in November. Police said he was charged with four counts of third-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, criminal trespass and resisting arrest. He will be arraigned Monday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Police said Malatesta previously broke into and burglarized the Venezia Deli on Grand Boulevard, H&R De Paris Boutique on Deer Park Avenue, Chopsticks on Deer Park Avenue and Pizza Boss Pizza on Grand Avenue before his arrest Sunday at 12:30 a.m.