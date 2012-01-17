Cops: Dollar store robbery suspect sought

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Third Squad detectives released photographs Tuesday of a suspect wanted for robbing a Central Islip dollar store in December.

Police said the suspect went into the Family Dollar Store at 58 E. Suffolk Ave. at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 9, threatened an employee with a knife and then stole $600 from the cash register.

Police said the photographs came from the store's video surveillance camera.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.