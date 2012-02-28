Cops: Driver arrested after car, foot chase

Troopers chased a Wyandanch man by car and then by foot Monday on the Southern State Parkway in North Lindenhurst before discovering he had been once been deported and then had re-entered the country illegally, State Police said.

Clive Ruddock, 46, of 37 South 26th St., is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at First District Court in Central Islip on multiple charges, including felony drug possession, having a forged Social Security card and hitting a patrol car, State Police said.

Ruddock also had two pounds of marijuana in his car and tossed it from his vehicle as troopers chased him, according to a news release.

Troopers spotted Ruddock swerving in and out of his lane as he drove a Nissan Maxima west on the parkway near Wellwood Avenue, Exit 35, at about 8:41 p.m., the release said.

Ruddock stopped his car briefly for troopers, but then took off westbound on the parkway, the release said.

Troopers chased him for about two miles, and then Ruddock hit a patrol car and came to a stop on the parkway shoulder, near the Bethpage State Parkway, police said.

He tried to run off, but troopers were able to arrest him "after brief foot pursuit," the release said.

Ruddock is charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession of a forged instrument -- for the alleged fake Social Security card -- criminal mischief, tampering with physical evidence, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and several traffic violations.

The release said Ruddock had been deported from New York State to Jamaica as a felon because of marijuana possession. The release also said Ruddock re-entered the United States illegally. Further details were not provided in the release.