Cops: Driver arrested twice in one day

Patrol officers arrested a Brentwood man driving with a suspended license two separate times Thursday in Central Islip -- about three hours apart, police said.

The second time Eduardo Morales, 39, was caught he "showed the officer his bail receipt from his arrest earlier in the day" as his form of identification, Suffolk County police said.

"It couldn't have been much more than an hour," after he had been processed following his first arrest and release from police custody, Suffolk police Lt. Richard O'Carroll said.

A Third Precinct patrol officer initially stopped Morales at 11:05 a.m. on Wilson Boulevard near Kelly Avenue in Central Islip, saying he was "driving an unregistered vehicle" and determined he was operating a 2003 Chrysler with a suspended license, police said.

Morales, of 5 Somerville St., was arrested, posted $50 bail and was released from the Third Precinct sometime between 1:05 p.m. and 1:25 p.m., police said.

O'Carroll said someone may have taken Morales to get the car where he was initially arrested and "with his luck" he didn't make it very far.

At 2:20 p.m., another Third Precinct officer "spotted Morales talking on his cellphone while driving the same unregistered Chrysler and pulled him over" on northbound Carleton Avenue at Suffolk Avenue in Central Islip, police said.

When asked for his ID, he presented the bail receipt, police said.

Morales was back at the Third Precinct Thursday night, being held overnight on two counts of aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, police said.

He is to be arraigned Friday at First District Court in Central Islip.