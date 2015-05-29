Cops: Driver charged with DWI after Sunrise Highway crash

Suffolk County police arrested one man on a drunken driving charge after a two-vehicle crash Thursday night on Sunrise Highway in North Amityville injured the other driver.

Police said the injured driver, a man, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip with injuries determined to be non-life-threatening.

The other driver, Peter Zorzenon, 58, of 84 Country Club Rd. in Bellport, was expected to be arraigned Friday on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was not injured, police said.

Police said the 9:18 p.m. accident on Sunrise near Bayview Avenue is under investigation.

With Ellen Yan