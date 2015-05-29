Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Driver charged with DWI after Sunrise Highway crash

Suffolk County police at the scene of an accident involving...

Suffolk County police at the scene of an accident involving two vehicles on Sunrise Highway in North Amityville on Thursday night, May 28, 2015. One man was arrested, charged with driving while intoxicated, and the other driver was taken to the hospital with injuries, police said. Credit: Stringer News Service

Suffolk County police arrested one man on a drunken driving charge after a two-vehicle crash Thursday night on Sunrise Highway in North Amityville injured the other driver.

Police said the injured driver, a man, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip with injuries determined to be non-life-threatening.

The other driver, Peter Zorzenon, 58, of 84 Country Club Rd. in Bellport, was expected to be arraigned Friday on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was not injured, police said.

Police said the 9:18 p.m. accident on Sunrise near Bayview Avenue is under investigation.

