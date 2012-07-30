Cops: Driver, high on drugs, nearly hits police car

A Riverhead man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated/drugs after police said he nearly collided head-on with a police cruiser Sunday morning in Orient.

Southold Town police said Nicholas M. Horton, 33, was arrested after the incident on Route 25 at 9 a.m.

Police said Horton, headed westbound on Route 25, crossed into the eastbound lane and nearly collided with Officer Frank Rogers, who then made the traffic stop.

Police said it was determined that Horton was under the influence of narcotics. Arraignment details were not immediately available Monday.