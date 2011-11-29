Cops: Driver hurt after crash into house

An injured SUV driver fled after crashing into a Riverhead house early Tuesday evening, Riverhead police said.

It's not clear why Michael Murray, 41, lost control, but he hit the garage of a Roanoke Avenue house at about 5 p.m., police said.

He fled into farm fields, turning himself into police three hours later, police said.

Murray, who police say is homeless, had minor injuries and was expected to be released from Peconic Bay Medical Center, Riverhead desk officer Scott Wicklund said Tuesday night. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident where there is property damage, which is a violation, police said.