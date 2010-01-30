Cops: Driver impaired by drugs strikes tree, injures self, passengers

Suffolk County police arrested a Cold Spring Harbor man on charges of driving while impaired by drugs after he crashed his 2010 Mercedes into a tree early Saturday morning, police said.

William Kearns, 22, of 170 Main St., was driving east on Fairway Place in Cold Spring Harbor at about 4:20 a.m. when he failed to turn at the end of the road and struck a tree head-on, police said.

Kearns and his four passengers were injured, police said. None of the injuries was life-threatening, but Kearns broke his ankle.

Two passengers were taken to Huntington Hospital for their injuries; two others were taken to North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health System's Syosset Hospital.

Kearns will be arraigned at a later date, police said.

