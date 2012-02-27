Cops: Driver in Melville crash dies

A 24-year-old Dix Hills man seriously injured in a car accident Sunday morning in Melville has died, Suffolk County police said Monday.

Devin Wolcott was injured when he lost control of the 2010 Hyundai Elantra he was driving and struck a tree on northbound Sweet Hollow Road at 4:15 a.m. The crash scene was about a half-mile south of Chichester Road, police said. Wolcott was transported to Huntington Hospital by the Melville Fire Department. He was pronounced dead Sunday night.

Police said speed appeared to be a factor in the crash, which occurred on the narrow, winding, one-lane, tree-lined road. Wolcott had to be extricated from the wreckage with heavy-rescue equipment by the Melville Fire Department.