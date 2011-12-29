Cops: DWI arrest after police pursuit
A late-night police pursuit Wednesday ended with the arrest of a Centereach man on a drunken driving charge, police said.
Christopher Willis, 30, was charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawful fleeing of a police officer, Suffolk County police said Thursday morning.
Police said the pursuit began when officers attempted to begin a traffic stop at 11:46 p.m. of the 2007 Toyota Sienna being driven by Willis northbound on County Road 83, North Ocean Avenue, in the Medford area. Willis didn't stop, police said.
The pursuit ended a short while later on Ocean Avenue in Ronkonkoma, police said.
No one was injured.
Willis was arraigned Thursday and released on $500 bail.