Cops: DWI charge for driver in Bridgehampton crash that injured four

An East Hampton woman was arrested on a felony drunken-driving charge Saturday, after allegedly ramming her Land Rover into another car on Montauk Highway in Bridgehampton and injuring all four of the car's occupants, Southampton Town police said.

Charlotte Depersia, 57, was driving east on Montauk Highway at about 11:30 p.m. when she veered into the oncoming lane, striking a BMW, police said.

The driver and its three passengers were injured, police said, but the extent of those injuries were not known. A police spokeswoman was unable to update their conditions on Monday.

The four were taken to Southampton Hospital, police said.

Depersia was arrested on a drunken-driving charge and taken to police headquarters where she refused a breath-analyzer test, police said.

She was arraigned on felony charges of driving while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and was released on her own recognizance, police said in a news release.

Police said the charges against Depersia are felonies, based on a previous DWI conviction.