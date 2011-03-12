Cops: DWI woman crashes with baby in car

Police on Friday night arrested a woman on drunken-driving charges after she crashed her car while driving down 47th Street in Islip with her 4-month-old son in the car.

Tina Fitzpatrick, 32, of 95 Pine St., Islip, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child, a felony under Leandra's Law, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Suffolk County police said Fitzpatrick was driving her 2010 Hyundai westbound on 47th Street when she struck a pole just east of Commack Road at about 11:48 p.m.

An officer responding to the scene determined Fitzpatrick was intoxicated and arrested her, police said. She was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for minor injuries.

A family member took custody of her son, who was not injured in the crash, police said.

Fitzpatrick is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Central Islip.