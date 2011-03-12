Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: DWI woman crashes with baby in car

Tina Fitzpatrick, 32, of Islip has been charged with aggravated...

Tina Fitzpatrick, 32, of Islip has been charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child, a felony under Leandra's Law, and endangering the welfare of a child. Suffolk County police said they arrested Fitzpatrick after she crashed her car while driving down 47th Street in Islip with her 4-month-old son in the car. (March 11, 2011) Credit: SCPD

By EMILY C. DOOLEYemily.dooley@newsday.com

Police on Friday night arrested a woman on drunken-driving charges after she crashed her car while driving down 47th Street in Islip with her 4-month-old son in the car.

Tina Fitzpatrick, 32, of 95 Pine St., Islip, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child, a felony under Leandra's Law, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Suffolk County police said Fitzpatrick was driving her 2010 Hyundai westbound on 47th Street when she struck a pole just east of Commack Road at about 11:48 p.m.

An officer responding to the scene determined Fitzpatrick was intoxicated and arrested her, police said. She was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for minor injuries.

A family member took custody of her son, who was not injured in the crash, police said.

Fitzpatrick is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?