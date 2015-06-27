Cops: Missing elderly Centereach couple found

The Suffolk County Police Department have located an elderly Centereach couple who went missing Friday evening.

Authorities had issued a Silver Alert for Richard Pepe, 85, who suffers from dementia, and his wife, Anna Pepe, 84, a stroke victim who has difficulty speaking.

They were last seen at their home on Lolly Lane about 7 p.m. The couple left in their 2015 gray Ford Focus and may have been headed for Zans Kosher Deli in Lake Grove.

Police said the couple was "located, uninjured," but authorities did not provide details on the recovery.

