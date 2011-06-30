Cops: Ex-volunteer made bogus fire calls

An ex-volunteer firefighter dismissed last year by the Roslyn Highlands Fire Department was arrested Thursday on charges of reporting false fires in that same fire district, Nassau County police said.

Justin Crawford, 21, of Pond Hill Rd. in Great Neck, made several calls of false fires in the Roslyn Highlands sector between June 4 and June 22, Sixth Squad detectives said.

Crawford was arrested Thursday after midnight on charges of three counts each of reckless endangerment and falsely reporting an incident, police said. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Crawford was released by the fire department last year for allegedly putting false information on his application, police said.

Police did not know the details of Crawford’s alleged falsified application, and a call to the Roslyn Highlands Fire Department was not immediately returned.