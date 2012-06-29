Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Family finds stolen items at yard sale

By JOHN VALENTIjohn.valenti@newsday.com

A family whose Hampton Bays home was burglarized in May called police this week after they spotted some of their items -- at a local yard sale just several blocks away.

Southampton Town police said Gregg Gennari, 48, of Lynncliff Road, Hampton Bays, was arrested Friday, charged with second-degree burglary. Police said Gennari burglarized a home on Yale Drive on May 27, stealing a television, an antique dresser, a microwave, chairs, kitchen items and household items.

Police said family members then saw some of those items offered for sale at a yard sale at Gennari's home.

Most of the stolen items were recovered, police said.

Arraignment details for Gennari were not available.

With Patricia Kitchen

