Cops: Flanders man charged in sex abuse

A Flanders man has been jailed on charges he sexually abused an 11-year-old girl during the summer, Southampton Town police said Monday.

Police arrested Aurelio Angel Aquino, 51, on Oct. 22 after an investigation uncovered his assault on a girl who "was known to him this past summer," according to a news release.

Aquino was arraigned on charges of sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. He is being held at Suffolk County jail in Riverhead on $4,000 bail.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 23.