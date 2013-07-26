Cops: Girl, 3, hit by SUV, breaks leg

A 3-year-old girl was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center on Friday afternoon with a broken leg after being hit by a sport utility vehicle in Wyandanch, Suffolk County police said.

Officers say Derrick Mercer, 41, of Wyandanch, was driving his 2004 Dodge Durango north on North 20th Street when he struck the girl, who had followed her family into the street.

Police were called to the scene at 2:45 p.m.

As of late Friday, the girl was listed in stable condition at the West Islip hospital, police said.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Police said the crash appeared to be noncriminal.