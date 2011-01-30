Cops: Girl hurt, snow blocked driver's view

A 7-year-old girl was seriously injured but is expected to survive following a two-vehicle crash early Sunday in East Patchogue in which one driver said his vision was blocked by a snow pile, police said.

Paul Decarlo, 20, of East Patchogue, was driving a 1998 Nissan Pathfinder south on County Road 101 at 8:30 a.m. when he tried to make a left turn on Dunton Avenue and his vehicle struck a 1994 Toyota Corolla headed north on County Road 101, police said.

The driver of the Toyota, Martha Vera, 33, of Medford, was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue with facial injuries, police said. Her daughter, Jennifer Vera, who was in the rear seat, was taken to Stony Brook University Medical Center in critical condition.

"She's going to survive," Suffolk County Police Det. Sgt. Daniel Molloy said, "but she had head and eye injuries and was in surgery last we heard."

Decarlo was not injured, police said. Molloy said Decarlo claimed his ability to see was hampered by a snow pile as he attempted his left turn. Decarlo was ticketed for failure to yield right of way, police said, and imprudent speed.