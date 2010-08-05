Cops: Greenlawn man drove drunk with toddler in car

A Greenlawn man whose license police said has been suspended 18 times was charged under Leandra's Law with driving while intoxicated after Suffolk County police found him drunken driving in Huntington Wednesday with his girlfriend's 1-year-old child in the backseat, police said.

Shawndell Wilder, 48, was in a 1999 Mitsubishi Mirage on Jericho Turnpike near Cooper Avenue when he was stopped by police at about 4:30 p.m. for driving with tinted windows and a cracked windshield, police said.

While interviewing the suspect, Second Precinct Officers Michelle Metten and Peter Devlin found Wilder, of 79 Lafayette St., to be intoxicated, police said.

Police also said the child's mother, Alicia Fabre, 25, of 10 Crown Ave., Huntington, was arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of a child after she admitted "to police that she knew Wilder had been drinking before driving," according to the report.

The child was released into the custody of his grandparents and a notification was made to Suffolk County Child Protective Services, police said.

An investigation revealed Wilder's license had been suspended 18 times, police said.

Wilder is charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a passenger 15 years old or younger, driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and endangering the welfare of a child.

Under Leandra's Law, passed in November, the aggravated driving charge is a felony. The law was passed after the death of Leandra Rosado, 11, who was killed in an alleged DWI accident after the minivan in which she was a passenger crashed on the West Side Highway in Manhattan.

Wilder was held overnight and was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Central Islip. Fabre will be arraigned "at a later date," police said.