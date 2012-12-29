Cops: Hauppauge bank robber sought

Police are looking for a man who robbed a Hauppauge bank and fled on foot Friday afternoon, Suffolk police said.

The robber entered the TD Bank branch on Route 347 about 3:45 p.m. and handed a note demanding cash to the teller. She complied and he ran outside, heading east, police said.

The suspect was described as 30 to 40 years old, with a slim to medium build, about 5 foot 8. He wore a black baseball cap, gloves and a black bubble down-style jacket, police said.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.