Cops hunt for driver who killed young mom

Suffolk County police were still searching Saturday for the driver who hit and killed a young woman from Shirley late Thursday night before fleeing.

Erika Hughes, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck on Mastic Road, just south of Riverside Avenue. Police have described the vehicle only as a dark-blue truck, possibly a pickup or tow truck. Hughes worked at a car dealership in Amityville and was the single mother to a 15-month-old girl. They lived with her parents in Shirley, where she grew up and attended high school.

About two dozen flower bouquets wilted in the sun Saturday, left by loved ones beneath a split-rail fence near the scene of the hit-and-run.

Seventh Squad detectives ask anyone with information about the incident to call police at 631-852-8752 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls are confidential.