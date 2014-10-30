Huntington pedestrian hit by car, seriously hurt, cops say

Suffolk County police said they are investigating a motor-vehicle accident that seriously injured a pedestrian Thursday morning in Huntington.

Vincent Butler, 75, was crossing West Main Street at 6:55 a.m., about 10 feet from Scudder Place, when he was struck by a 2007 Honda Accord, according to a news release.

Butler was taken to Huntington Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver, Adrian Schenck, 38, of Huntington, was not injured. Schenck was driving east on West Main Street when the accident occurred, police said.

He remained at the scene. The Honda was impounded for a safety check.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misidentified the driver.