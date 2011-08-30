Cops ID critically injured pedestrian

Suffolk police have identified a man who was critically injured Monday afternoon when hit by a car while walking on a Sunrise Highway service ramp in North Lindenhurst.

First Squad detectives said the man is Ramon Peralta, 50, of Copiague.

Police Tuesday said Peralta is in critical condition with head and facial injuries at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip.

Peralta was hit at about 4 p.m. on an eastbound entrance ramp near North Wellwood Avenue, police said.

Robert Pflug, 28, was driving a 2002 Nissan Altima and attempted to merge into the right lane of the highway when the accident occurred, according to a news release. Pflug told police as he was attempting the merge when "Peralta ran in front of his car," the release said.

Pflug, of Lindenhurst, was not injured. His Nissan was impounded for a safety check, and the investigation is continuing, police said.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477 or the First Squad, 631-854-8152. All calls will be kept confidential.