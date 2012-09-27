Cops ID man in W. Babylon drive-by shooting

A 19-year-old man was in serious condition after being hit three times in a drive-by shooting on a street in West Babylon early Wednesday evening, Suffolk County police said.

The victim, Malik Taylor, of Centerwood Street, West Babylon, was shot in the abdomen and leg and was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital, police said. Police said the shooting occurred outside Taylor's home at about 6:35 p.m.

Police said the shooter was a passenger in a vehicle that immediately fled the scene. No description of that vehicle was available.

Police ask anyone with information about the drive-by shooting to call First Squad detectives at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.