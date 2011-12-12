Cops ID victim in fatal North Patchogue car crash

The driver who died Sunday after her car went airborne in North Patchogue and hit a pickup was identified as Antoinette Michaels of Medford, Suffolk police said Monday.

Witnesses saw Michaels slumped over the wheel of her Toyota Camry in the parking lot of Gateway Plaza in North Patchogue, off the westbound Sunrise Highway service road, police said. About 6:30 p.m., she hit a curb and crashed into a westbound Chevrolet truck driven by Matthew Wick, 52, police said.

Both were taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital in East Patchogue, where Michaels was pronounced dead and Wick was in serious condition.