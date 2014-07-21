Cops: Leandra's Law arrest after car stop on Sagtikos Parkway

A 33-year-old Brooklyn man was arrested and charged with drunken driving under Leandra's Law after being stopped by State Police on the Sagtikos Parkway late Saturday with three children in the car, police said Monday.

Jovany Vargas was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra's Law and was ticketed for traffic violations, police said in a news release.

Vargas was released on $15,000 bond after arraignment Sunday in First District Court in Central Islip. He is due to return to court Friday.

Leandra's Law makes it a felony, even on first offense, to drive drunk with children aged 15 and younger in the vehicle. The law is named for 11-year-old Leandra Rosado, who was killed in a drunken driving crash on the Henry Hudson Parkway in Manhattan in 2009.

After Vargas' arrest Saturday, the three children in the car, ages 9, 7 and 2, were released to the custody of his wife, who also was in the car, police said.

Police could not immediately say if the children were all those of the couple. There were no injuries, police said.

The incident occurred at 10:18 p.m. on the southbound Sagtikos near the Long Island Expressway in Brentwood, police said.

Police said troopers from the Brentwood barracks stopped the black Mercury driven by Vargas after witnessing it change lanes unsafely -- then drive onto the shoulder.